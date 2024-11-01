Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Balchem Q1 Earnings

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Balchem in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Balchem Stock Down 0.9 %

Balchem stock opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $114.97 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Balchem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

