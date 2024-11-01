Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

