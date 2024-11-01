Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PLOW Q2 Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.