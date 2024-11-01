Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WGO Q1 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.