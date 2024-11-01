Q1 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Reduced by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTBIF. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.