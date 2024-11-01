Raymond James Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:EDV Q1 Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$34.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.08.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.00%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

