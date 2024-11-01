William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EW Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $660,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.