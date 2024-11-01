Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT at $62.23

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.05.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 184,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.