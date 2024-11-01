Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 59,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 16,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £309,156.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.57.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fair Oaks Income’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

