Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 5,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

