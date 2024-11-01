Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated plantations company in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, coconut, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

