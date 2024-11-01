Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

