Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
