freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

freenet Price Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. freenet has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.