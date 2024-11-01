Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,333,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,079,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.8 %

GBOOF stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.