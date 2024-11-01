Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.50. 6,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

