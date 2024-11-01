Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,433,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 2,312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 901.3 days.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWLIF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.