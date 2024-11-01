Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.86). 63,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 420,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.86).
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.26) to GBX 549 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.00) price target for the company.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
