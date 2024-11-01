Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATGGet Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.86). 63,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 420,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.26) to GBX 549 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.00) price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATG

Auction Technology Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 478.55. The stock has a market cap of £550.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5,643.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.