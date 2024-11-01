HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HOYA Stock Up 0.3 %

HOYA stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. HOYA has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

