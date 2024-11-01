Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVE opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of C$382.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

