Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Informatica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.