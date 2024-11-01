IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$8.80.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

