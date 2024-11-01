ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ICF International Trading Down 1.5 %

ICF International stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. ICF International has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

