AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
AMC Networks Stock Down 2.1 %
AMCX opened at $8.10 on Friday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
