AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 234.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 195,444 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 40.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 534,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 154,927 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX opened at $8.10 on Friday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.