Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) vs. Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Critical Survey

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Galaxy Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 2.17 $124.56 million $2.47 15.92 Galaxy Gaming $27.79 million 2.45 -$1.81 million ($0.07) -38.86

Analyst Recommendations

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cedar Fair and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 11 0 2.77 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus price target of $55.46, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70% Galaxy Gaming -6.21% N/A -4.51%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Galaxy Gaming on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

