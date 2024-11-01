Comparing Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boeing and Saab AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Boeing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 2 9 13 1 2.52 Saab AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $190.42, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Saab AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -4.68% N/A -3.46% Saab AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boeing and Saab AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Boeing and Saab AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $73.29 billion 1.25 -$2.22 billion ($3.55) -42.05 Saab AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $7.94 2.77

Saab AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saab AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Saab AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boeing beats Saab AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Saab AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.