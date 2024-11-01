Analyzing The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crawford & Company and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crawford & Company and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and The Baldwin Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 4.18 -$90.14 million ($0.80) -57.83

Crawford & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Crawford & Company on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities risk, including property, public liability, automobile liability, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident and health, and disability claims management; accident and health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; and loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation services. The Platform Solutions segment offers managed repair service and outsourced contractor management to national and regional personal and commercial insurance carriers; services to insurance companies on losses caused by all types of natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, chemical releases, and explosions; and outsourced subrogation claims management, recovery, and consultative services for the property and casualty insurance industry. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

