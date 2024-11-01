Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6 %

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.