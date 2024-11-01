Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
