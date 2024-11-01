Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

