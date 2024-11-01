KeyCorp Raises NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $20.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 49,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,839,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,311,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 42.3% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

