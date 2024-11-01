Q4 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 364,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 258,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,340 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

