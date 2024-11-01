Griffin Securities Has Bearish Forecast for CDNS Q4 Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $276.12 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

