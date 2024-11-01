Raymond James Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$52.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 52 week low of C$33.47 and a 52 week high of C$60.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.60.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.0959036 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

