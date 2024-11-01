Noble Financial Has Negative Outlook for ARLP Q4 Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

ARLP stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

