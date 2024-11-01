William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Trex

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Trex stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Trex by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Trex by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Trex by 142.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

