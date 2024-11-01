Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$288.17.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$216.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$198.61 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$214.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$235.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

