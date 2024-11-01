Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trex Q4 Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.