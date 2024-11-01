Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

