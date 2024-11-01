Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 1.9 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.00 and a one year high of C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

