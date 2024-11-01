Nokia Oyj (NOK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):

10/26/2024 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2024 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.36 to $4.35. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2024 – Nokia Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2024 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2024 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/19/2024 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2024 – Nokia Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $39,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.