First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UNGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.11.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.72 and a twelve month high of C$18.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.29.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Analyst Recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN)

