First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.11.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.72 and a 52-week high of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

