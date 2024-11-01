Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.83.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.
