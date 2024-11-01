Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

GELYY opened at $34.94 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

