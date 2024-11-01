Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
GELYY opened at $34.94 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.
About Geely Automobile
