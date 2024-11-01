StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.