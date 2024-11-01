TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.31.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$43.49 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

