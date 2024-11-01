IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
IGG Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About IGG
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
