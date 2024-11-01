Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.79. 7,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

