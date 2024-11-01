Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.