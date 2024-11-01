Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

